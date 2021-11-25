AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on modest recovery from near two-month low

- AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday and reversed a part of the overnight decline.
- A positive risk tone prompted some USD profit-taking and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- The Fed-RBA monetary policy divergence should keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest recovery gains through the early European session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.7200 mark.
The pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's slide to the lowest level since early October. Following the recent strong runup to a 16-month peak, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid the divergence in monetary policy stance between the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Fed. This, along with COVID-19 jitters, capped gains for the AUD/USD pair.
The RBA has made every effort to push back expectations for a rate hike as early as next year. On the other hand, investors seem convinced that the Fed would raise interest rates sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. The bets were lifted further after Wednesday's release of the US PCE Price Index and the FOMC minutes.
In fact, the headline US PCE Price Index accelerated to the highest level since December 1990, while the Core PCE Price Index also rose to a 30-year high in October. Moreover, the FOMC minutes showed that policymakers were open to speeding up the tapering of the bond-buying program and moving quickly to hike rates if high inflation persists.
Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the rising number of cases and the imposition of fresh lockdown measures in Europe. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery for the AUD/USD pair.
Given that the US banks will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, relatively thin liquidity should further hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair. Hence, a strong follow-through buying is needed to confirm that AUD/USD pair formed a near-term bottom near the 0.7185-80 region.
Technical level to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7204
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7354
|Daily SMA50
|0.7347
|Daily SMA100
|0.735
|Daily SMA200
|0.7526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7371
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7227
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight
Gold holds within familiar levels, with spot peaking at $1795.08 during the European session. XAU stabilized around 1,790, where it stands at the time being, as US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.