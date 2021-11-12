AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on attempted recovery beyond 0.7300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD staged a modest recovery from over one-month lows touched earlier this Friday.
  • The USD witnessed some profit-taking after hitting 16-month tops and extended support.
  • A combination of factors should limit the USD pullback and cap the upside for the major.

The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery from multi-week lows and climbed further beyond the 0.7300 mark during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through.

Following an early dip to the lowest level since October 7, the AUD/USD pair attracted some buying near the 0.7375 region on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped three days of the losing streak. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking after hitting 16-month tops earlier today, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major.

Meanwhile, the USD pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited amid expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. Wednesday's hotter-than-expected US CPI print further fueled speculations that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain the continuous rise in inflationary pressures.

This, along with elevated US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent rejection slide from 200-day SMA has run its course or placing aggressive bullish bets.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7303
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.7289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7447
Daily SMA50 0.7367
Daily SMA100 0.7372
Daily SMA200 0.7547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7342
Previous Daily Low 0.7286
Previous Weekly High 0.7537
Previous Weekly Low 0.736
Previous Monthly High 0.7557
Previous Monthly Low 0.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7321
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.725
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7214
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7325
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7361
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7381

 

 

