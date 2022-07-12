- AUD/USD remained on the defensive near its lowest level since June 2020.
- Relentless USD buying, the risk-off mood weighed on the risk-sensitive aussie.
- Retreating US bond yields could cap the USD and lend support to the major.
The AUD/USD pair oscillated in a range through the early European session on Tuesday and consolidated its recent decline to the lowest level since June 2020.
The US dollar added to the previous day's strong gains and climbed to a fresh two-decade high amid hawkish Fed expectations. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, offered additional support to the safe-haven greenback and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the FOMC meeting minutes released last week, indicating that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July.
Policymakers also emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown. This, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China, has been fueling recession fears and tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
Furthermore, the worsening global economic outlook led to the recent decline in commodity prices. This was seen as another factor weighing on the resources-linked Australian dollar and supports prospects for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's downfall witnessed over the past month or so.
That said, the global flight to safety continued exerting downward pressure on the US Treasury bond yields and might hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. This, in turn, could help limit any further losses for the AUD/USD pair ahead of this week's important economic releases.
The latest US consumer inflation figures are due to be published on Wednesday, which will be followed by the monthly Australian employment details on Thursday. Traders will further take cues from the US Retail Sales data and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment, scheduled on Friday.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities amid absent relevant economic data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6893
|Daily SMA50
|0.7008
|Daily SMA100
|0.7178
|Daily SMA200
|0.7211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0000 yet again, German ZEW in focus
EUR/USD is rebounding towards 1.0050, defending parity yet again. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry hit risk sentiment. ZEW eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid firmer USD, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, attempting a tepid bounce as the US dollar pauses its upsurge. Fresh covid lockdowns in China and the UK political uncertainty will likely keep the upside elusive in cable.
Gold remains oversold, focus on Tuesday’s close
Gold Price risks a minor pullback amid oversold conditions. China lockdowns and recession fears keep boosting the US dollar. The yellow metal awaits Tuesday’s closing for bear flag confirmation.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. The downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!