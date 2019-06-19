AUD/USD struggles near session lows, just above mid-0.6800s ahead of the Fed

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls fail to capitalize on the latest US-China trade optimism.
  • The USD remained on the defensive amid Fed rate cut hopes.
  • The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 0.6855 region in the last hour, and eroded a major part of the previous session's goodish bounce from multi-month lows.

Despite the latest positive trade-related developments, the China-proxy Australian Dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday, rather met with some fresh supply and traded with a negative bias for the fifth session in the previous six.

It is worth mentioning that the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi-Jinping agreed to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit next week, raising hopes for a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes.

On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to attract any buying amid expectations that the Fed will lay the background for an eventual rate cut move by the end of this year and shrugged off a strong follow-through pick in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit failed to impress the bulls. 

Heading into the key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update, some repositioning trade could also be one of the factors contributing to the pair's offered tone through the early North-American session on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6861
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.6875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.6994
Daily SMA100 0.7055
Daily SMA200 0.7113
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6882
Previous Daily Low 0.6831
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200

EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200

As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms

The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement

USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement

USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340

Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.

Gold News

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location