AUD/USD struggles near session lows, just above mid-0.6800s ahead of the Fed

- Bulls fail to capitalize on the latest US-China trade optimism.
- The USD remained on the defensive amid Fed rate cut hopes.
- The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 0.6855 region in the last hour, and eroded a major part of the previous session's goodish bounce from multi-month lows.
Despite the latest positive trade-related developments, the China-proxy Australian Dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday, rather met with some fresh supply and traded with a negative bias for the fifth session in the previous six.
It is worth mentioning that the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi-Jinping agreed to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit next week, raising hopes for a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to attract any buying amid expectations that the Fed will lay the background for an eventual rate cut move by the end of this year and shrugged off a strong follow-through pick in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit failed to impress the bulls.
Heading into the key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update, some repositioning trade could also be one of the factors contributing to the pair's offered tone through the early North-American session on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6994
|Daily SMA100
|0.7055
|Daily SMA200
|0.7113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6882
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6831
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.