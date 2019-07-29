AUD/USD struggles near monthly lows, just above 0.6900 handle

- RBA rate cut speculations continued weighing on the Australian Dollar.
- The recent USD bullish run further collaborated to the pair’s downfall.
- Bulls failed to gain any respite from renewed trade-related optimism.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and held well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set on Friday.
Against the backdrop of rising speculations that the RBA will move to cut interest rates sooner rather than later, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar contributed to the pair's recent pullback from near three-month tops.
The already stronger greenback got an additional boost on Friday after the preliminary US GDP report showed that the US economy expanded at an annualized paced of 2.1% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 1.8% growth expected.
The data further lowered chances of an aggressive interest rate cut move by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31 and continued exerting downward pressure on the pair, with bulls failing to gain any respite from renewed trade-related optimism.
Heading into this week's key event risk, investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bearish bets and helped the pair to find some support near the 0.6900 round figure mark amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.
The China-proxy Australian Dollar will further take cues from the incoming trade-related headlines as the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prepare to meet their Chinese counterparts later this week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6908
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6959
|Daily SMA100
|0.7014
|Daily SMA200
|0.7087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.