AUD/USD struggles near 1-week lows, around mid-0.6900s

- Trump’s fresh threat to raise tariffs on China continues to weigh on the Aussie.
- The USD remained supported by a follow-through uptick in the US bond yields.
- Traders now eye US macro data in order to grab some short-term opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour, albeit managed to recover few pips thereafter.
The pair remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday and added to the overnight heavy losses amid fears of a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
On Monday, the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose another round of tariffs on Chinese imports if he does not reach a deal with his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 summit later this month.
This coupled with growing concerns over the outlook for global growth tempered overall market sentiment and kept exerting some downward pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Meanwhile, bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday's better-than-expected release of National Australia Bank’s (NABs) business confidence index, which rose to 7 in May from 0 in the previous month.
On the other hand, the US Dollar remains supported by a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Produce Price Index (PPI), will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7018
|Daily SMA100
|0.7069
|Daily SMA200
|0.712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6956
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
