AUD/USD struggles near 0.6650, RBA’s Bullock, US inflation and Fed Minutes eyed

- AUD/USD eases near one-month low after snapping five-day downtrend.
- Cautious mood ahead of the key catalyst, mixed sentiment challenge Aussie pair buyers.
- Upbeat Aussie data, barley deal supersede price-negative catalysts surrounding China to keep buyers hopeful.
- RBA’s Bullock needs to follow Lowe’s footsteps to defend AUD/USD rebound.
AUD/USD retreats to 0.6650, after bouncing off the lowest level in one month, as traders await the top-tier data/events during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood even as upbeat catalysts at home joined the US Dollar weakness to lure the bull previously.
That said, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for April rallied to the highest levels since June 2022, printing 9.4% figure versus 0.8% expected and 0.0% prior. Further, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Conditions matched the forecast figure of 16.0, versus 17.0 prior, whereas NAB Business Confidence eased to -1.0 versus 0.0% expected and -4.0% previous readings.
On the same line, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday, "We reached an agreement with China to settle the dispute over Australian barley.” “China agreed to review the duties levied on Australian barley,” Wong added.
Further, China’s ending of military strikes near Taiwan and mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials also allowed the AUD/USD bulls to remain firmer. However, the market’s receding optimism towards further rate hikes and mixed comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as softer China inflation, to prod the AUD/USD bulls.
However, downbeat China inflation numbers prod the AUD/USD bulls as headline inflation numbers for March, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), came in 0.7% YoY and -2.5% YoY versus 1.0% and -1.4% respective priors.
Recently, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will continue to look closely at available data to determine what, if any, additional actions they may need to take. Before him, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said that if inflation comes down, we will have to lower rates. Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, said on Tuesday that they need to be cautious about raising interest rates after recent development in the banking sector.
On the other hand, Reuters said that China ended three days of military drills around Taiwan on Monday saying they had tested integrated military capabilities under actual combat conditions, having practiced precision strikes and blockading the island that Beijing views as its own.
Elsewhere, IMF revised down global real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8% from 2.9% in January's report. However, the global lender kept growth estimations for China intact at 5.2% for 2023 and 4.5% for 2024.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with minor gains and the yields also marked a mild run-up while the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a four-day uptrend on Tuesday.
Moving on, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System) Michele Bullock could offer immediate directions to AUD/USD pair ahead of the key US CPI and the Fed Minutes.
Also read: US CPI Preview: US Dollar on the back foot and poised to fall further
Technical analysis
AUD/USD recovery remains elusive unless it bouncing back beyond the one-month-old previous support line, around 0.6700 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6652
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6687
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6734
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.