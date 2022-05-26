  • A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to attract some dip-buying on Thursday.
  • Sliding US bond yields and a positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven greenback.
  • The RBA’s hawkish signal extended additional support to the perceived riskier aussie.

The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of mid-0.7000s during the early part of the European session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The pair was last seen trading just a few pips below the 0.7100 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.

In the absence of any major surprises from the latest FOMC meeting minutes, the idea that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle later this year dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower. This, along with a solid recovery in the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the risk-sensitive aussie.

That said, the worsening global economic outlook should keep a lid on any optimistic move. Investors remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war could pose challenges to the global economy. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped the AUD/USD pair.

Even from a technical perspective, spot prices have been oscillating in a broader trading range since the beginning of this week. The price action seems to suggest that the markets have already priced in the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish signal that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June. This warrants caution for bullish traders.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of Prelim Q1 GDP, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment for short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7091
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.7094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7037
Daily SMA50 0.7267
Daily SMA100 0.7232
Daily SMA200 0.726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.712
Previous Daily Low 0.7034
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6872
Previous Monthly High 0.7662
Previous Monthly Low 0.7054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.696
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7131
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7168
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7217

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

