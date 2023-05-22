AUD/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, flat-lines around mid-0.6600s

- AUD/USD oscillates in a narrow range on Monday and is influenced by a combination of factors.
- Looming recession risks weigh on investors’ sentiment and cap gains for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- A modest USD downtick lends some support to the major and helps limit any meaningful downfall.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest gains and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on the first day of a new week. The pair currently trades around the 0.6650 area, nearly unchanged for the day and is influenced by a combination of factors.
Worries over slowing global growth, along with US debt ceiling woes, weigh on investors' sentiment and turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might refrain from hiking in June, bolstered by the disappointing release of Australian jobs data last week, contributes to capping the AUD/USD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains on the defensive for the second straight day and moves further from a two-month high touched on Friday. A surprise breakdown in the US debt ceiling negotiations fuels fears of an unprecedented American debt default. This, along with less hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to undermine the Greenback.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday, traders also seem reluctant ahead of a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling. Apart from this, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The market attention will then shift to the release of flash PMI prints from Australia and the US on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6643
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6786
|Daily SMA200
|0.6714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6675
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0800 ahead of US debt-ceiling talks
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is on the defensive amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce toward 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2450 in the European trading hours. The pair is finding fresh demand amid a choppy US Dollar price action, as investors weigh US debt-ceiling risks ahead of fresh Biden-McCarthy talks.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.