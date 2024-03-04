AUD/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, flat lines above 0.6500 mark

- AUD/USD oscillates in a range on Monday and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Hopes for additional stimulus from China lends support to the Aussie amid subdued USD demand.
- The cautious market mood caps gains amid bets that the RBA will not hike interest rates further.
The AUD/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on the first day of a new week and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6520-0.6525 area, unchanged for the day and remain well within the striking distance of a nearly three-week low touched last Thursday.
Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which might provide cues about the rate-cut path and influence the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, Friday's disappointing release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, along with less-hawkish remarks by Fed officials, reaffirmed bets for a June rate cut. This keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, hopes for additional stimulus measures from China turn out to be another factor lending some support to the Australian Dollar (AUD).
That said, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a softer tone around the US equity futures – holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not hike rates further, bolstered by last week's rather unimpressive domestic inflation figures and weaker Retail Sales data, contributes to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move. In the absence of any relevant US macro data on Monday, the US bond yields will play a key role in driving the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6522
|Daily SMA50
|0.6609
|Daily SMA100
|0.6561
|Daily SMA200
|0.6562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6534
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.661
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
