AUD/USD struggles for a firm direction, holds steady above 0.6600 mark

- AUD/USD seemed struggling to build on its recent bounce from 11-year lows.
- The Australian trade balance data did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
- Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and seemed to cap gains.
The AUD/USD pair seemed struggling to gain any meaningful traction, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 0.6600 round-figure mark.
The pair quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to the 0.6610 region following the release of upbeat Australian trade data, showing a surplus of A$ 5.21 billion as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of A$ 4.8 billion.
Bulls seemed reluctant
However, the report indicated a drop of 3% in both exports and imports, which coupled with worries over the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the global economy kept a lid on any runaway rally for the Australian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar managed to preserve the overnight goodish recovery gains and was further supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.
The pair remained below Tuesday's swing high, or near two-week tops set in the aftermath of the Fed's surprise move to cut interest rates by 50bps, making it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6776
|Daily SMA100
|0.6812
|Daily SMA200
|0.6836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
