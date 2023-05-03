AUD/USD struggles for a firm direction, flat-lines above mid-0.6600s ahead of FOMC

- AUD/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band as traders move to the sidelines ahead of the Fed.
- The RBA’s surprise rate hike continues to underpin the Aussie and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
- The ongoing USD pullback from a three-week high further contributes to limiting the downside.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, just above mid-0.6600s through the early part of the European session.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw some support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 bps rate hike on Tuesday and a more hawkish outlook. This, along with the ongoing US Dollar (USD) retracement slide from a three-week high touched the previous day, acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. The overnight release of the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) indicated that the ultra-tight US job market is loosening. Apart from this, concerns over the US debt ceiling and renewed fears of a full-blown banking crisis drag the Greenback lower for the second straight day.
Apart from this, a modest recovery in the US equity futures undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. The upside for the AUD/USD pair, however, remains capped as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the US session. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to hike rates by 25 bps, though investors seem divided over the possibility that the Fed will announce a pause in its rate-hiking cycle as inflation is still trending well above the central bank's target range.
Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which will be scrutinized for clues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Wednesday might take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI - to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6678
|Daily SMA50
|0.6688
|Daily SMA100
|0.679
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events
GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.
Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.