AUD/USD struggles for a firm direction, flat-lined around 0.7525-30 region

- AUD/USD found some support near the 0.7500 and stalled its corrective slide from multi-year tops.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- Bulls lacked conviction ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound around 20 pips from Asian session swing lows to three-day lows and was last seen trading around the 0.7525 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair attracted some dip-buying ahead of the key 0.7500 psychological mark and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from two-and-half-year tops set in the previous session. Growing market worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions overshadowed the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious disease. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
The aussie had a rather muted reaction to mostly in-line Chinese industrial output, which expanded for the eighth straight month in November. Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action extended some support to the AUD/USD pair and helped the downside, at least for the time being. In fact, the USD Index languished near the lowest level since April 2018 amid expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus measures.
Apart from this, investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. Market expectations are growing that the Fed will ease its monetary policy further by expanding the bond-buying program. This could also be cited as another factor that contributed to the directionless move for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data – for some impetus. This, along with the US stimulus headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7392
|Daily SMA50
|0.7252
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.6904
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7592
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7576
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
