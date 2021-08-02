AUD/USD struggles below 0.7400 on coronavirus woes, RBA in focus

- AUD/USD edges higher after a positive start to the week.
- US dollar weakness saved the bulls but can’t win over covid concerns, pre-RBA caution.
- Virus weighs on data from Australia, China and the US.
- Local lockdown could probe RBA hawks, statement on tapering, economic forecasts will be the key.
AUD/USD begins Tuesday’s Asian session on a back foot, fades the previous day’s corrective bounce around 0.7360 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting. Even so, the quote remains inside an immediate trading range above 0.7355.
The Aussie pair earlier cheered broad US dollar losses and a bit of easy covid numbers at home. However, downbeat data and fears that the Delta covid variant will challenge the RBA’s hawkish promise for September seem to weigh on the pair of late.
An easing in the national covid count from 259 to 229, coupled with the Aussie government’s action to add more testing centers and a tough travel bubble between the New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria challenges AUD/USD bulls the previous day. The Australian dollar also benefited from China’s plans to help state-backed enterprise and the US Senators’ optimism over President Joe Biden’s infrastructures spending plan.
However, downbeat Aussie PMIs and TD Securities Inflation for July joined fears of a slowdown in Chinese activities, backed by recent PMIs, probed the AUD/USD buyers earlier on Monday. Following that, weaker-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July added concerns that the virus strain challenges the economic recovery.
While the economic fears should have ideally put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, the Fed’s rejection to taper and fears of lesser bond demands, due to the Japanese pension fund’s cut in the US bond weight, seemed to have kept the greenback pressured.
Amid these plays, US equities closed mixed and the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped six basis points (bps) to 1.179% by the end of Monday’s North American session.
Although the escalating risk-off mood weighs on the AUD/USD prices off late, amid fresh fears of Delta variant from the US and China’s local lockdown, the RBA decision becomes crucial for immediate direction.
Although the Aussie central bank is neither expected to alter the cash rate of 0.1% nor change the three-year target of 0.1% on government bonds, its comments over September bond purchase decision to cut buying from A$ 5 billion per week to A$ 4 billion will be eyed closely. Also, the economic forecasts will be additionally important. While market consensus favors AUD/USD bear’s return, after an upward start to the week, any surprises won’t be taken lightly as the Australian government battles covid with full force.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Dovish twist as lockdowns continue
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bears await a clear downside break of 0.7340 support confluence, comprising weekly rising trend line and highs marked during September–November 2020, before targeting the yearly low of 0.7288. The pair’s upside, on the contrary, needs a 0.7410-15 breakout, including early July lows and last week’s swing high, to aim for the 200-DMA near 0.7600. However, the bulls are less likely to be convinced below the key moving average. Overall, the quote remains bearish but the odds of a bounce can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7364
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7415
|Daily SMA50
|0.7556
|Daily SMA100
|0.7635
|Daily SMA200
|0.7599
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.733
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, trades around 1.1860
EUR/USD retreated from daily highs reached after the release of upwardly revised EU final PMIs. The US dollar founds some demand on a denting market's mood. US ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 59.5.
GBP/USD under pressure but around 1.3900
UK Marking Manufacturing PMI improved to 60.4 in July. Tensions related to the Northern Ireland Protocol undermine the pound’s demand. GBP/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term, mainly once below 1.3865.
Gold: Risk-on and record low real yields underpins the yellow metal start of week
Just ahead of the closing bell on Wall Street, XAU/USD is trading at $1,816.00 and higher by 0.1% after travelling from a low of $1,805.87 to a high of $1,819.56.
BTC and XRP correct in time versus price as ETH remains unstoppable
Bitcoin ends three-month decline with a compelling 18.35% gain in July while ETH is working on a historic 13 consecutive up days. XRP closed last week with the best weekly return since the end of April.
Looking ahead to payrolls as markets bounce on China / US truce
Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment.