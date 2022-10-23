AUD/USD struggles below 0.6400 on downbeat Aussie PMI, RBA’s Kent

- AUD/USD pares recent gains after an upbeat start to the week, renews intraday low of late.
- Aussie PMIs for October came in softer, RBA’s Kent signals further rates increases but size, timing will depend upon data.
- US PMIs, risk catalysts will offer intraday directions, bulls may find it difficult to keep the reins.
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.6370, after an initial jump to a fortnight high, as the Aussie pair traders witness downbeat catalysts at home to start the trading week.
That said, Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI eased to 52.8 in October versus 53.5 previous readings and 52.5 market forecast while the Services counterpart dropped to 49 from 50.6 prior and 50.5 forecast. With this, S&P Global Composite PMI slipped into the contraction territory with 49.6 figure versus 50.9 previous readouts.
On the other hand, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor (Economic) Christopher Kent repeats that the RBA board expects to increase interest rates further in the period ahead. The policymaker, however, also stated that the size and timing of rate increases will depend on incoming data, per Reuters.
Hence, mostly downbeat data and the return of China’s active days, after a one-week-long annual Communist Party Congress, seemed to have teased the AUD/USD bears after the pair posted the first weekly gain in three.
That said, hopes of witnessing signals for easy rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve starting in December seemed to have triggered the AUD/USD pair buyers the previous day.
On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, “I want rates that put significant downward pressure on inflation.” On the same line, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans stated that they will need to raise rates further and hold them for a while. However, Nick Timiraos, Chief Economics Correspondent at The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that the Federal Reserve officials are barreling toward another interest-rate rise of 75 bps at their meeting in November and are likely to debate then whether and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.
While portraying the risk-on mood, US equities posted the largest weekly gains in four months while the US 10-year Treasury yield marked a 5% weekly gain while refreshing a 14-year high, despite posting mild losses on Friday.
Looking forward, the Fed policymakers’ two-week silence ahead of November’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting may restrict AUD/USD moves. However, the preliminary readings for the US PMIs for October and Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), up for publishing on Monday and Wednesday respectively, could entertain the AUD/USD traders. That said, the bulls may witness tough days ahead considering the likely softer statistics and the recent risk-negatives from China, in terms of geopolitical fears after Xi Jinping’s third term.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the descending trend line from September 12 and the 21-DMA, respectively around 0.6370 and 0.6280, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful to rush refresh the monthly high, currently around 0.6550.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6379
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6373
|Daily SMA50
|0.6639
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6393
|Previous Daily Low
|0.621
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6627
USD/JPY drops 400 pips, highly volatile
USD/JPY is highly volatile ahead of the Tokyo fix, climbing 149.71 and plummeting to 145.80. Japan's finance minister Suzuki said earlier that they are confronting speculators.
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6400 on downbeat Aussie PMI, RBA's Kent
