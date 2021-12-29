- On Wednesday, the Australian dollar advances some 0.28% as Wall Street’s session ends.
- Covid-19 Australian developments spurred an emergency meeting of PM Morrison.
- In the US economic docket, Pending Home Sales for November shrank 2.2%, blamed on supply shortages and bottlenecks.
The AUD/USD edges higher as the Wall Street session ends, trading at 0.7250 at the time of writing. US equities ended the session in the green, reflecting investors’ upbeat mood, shrugging off Covid-19 Omicron woes, which according to studies, causes mild symptoms that would not require hospitalization in the case of two doses of vaccinated people.
In the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and the NZD overperform safe-haven peers like the USD, the JPY, and the CHF. Hence, the Aussie dollar rose some 0.32% courtesy of diminished demand for US dollars, as portrayed by the DXY, falling some 0.33%, sitting at 95.90.
In the meantime, the US bond market begins to reflect the hawkish pivot of the Federal Reserve, as witnessed by US Treasury yields in the long term of the curve, rising sharply between six and a half and seven and a half basis points, led by 10s, the 20s, and 30s, sitting at 1.555%, 2.00%, and 1.967%, respectively.
In the Asian session, Covid-19 Omicron cases increased sharply in Australia, spurring a national emergency meeting of PM Scott Morrison ahead of schedule on Thursday, putting a lid on the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, good news on Australia – China trading front increased the prospects of the AUD, as China’s Commerce Ministry announced the raise of the importing quota on Australian wool in 2022 to 40,203 tonnes,
In the meantime, the US economic docket featured the Goods Trade Balance for November, which showed a wider deficit than expected, coming at 97.78B more than the 89.00 Billion estimated. Furthermore, Pending Home Sales for the same period, on a monthly basis, shrank 2.2%, worse than the 0.5% increase expected, showing the first signs of inflationary pressures mounting on consumers.
TECHNICAL AUD/USD LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.715
|Daily SMA50
|0.7272
|Daily SMA100
|0.7292
|Daily SMA200
|0.7451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7218
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilized around 1.1340 as the dollar capitulates Premium
Demand for the American currency plunged after Wall Street’s opening, with the greenback ending the day with losses against most major rivals. US Treasury yields, however, reached fresh highs.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD accelerated north and touched 1.3499, before retreating some. Nevertheless, the Pound is among the strongest dollar’s rivals, helped by optimism Brexit news and the government decision to skip tighter coronavirus-related measures.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around 1,800 with a bearish tilt Premium
Spot gold plummeted below the 1,800 level as demand for the American currency picked up during European trading hours, extending its decline to $1,789.38 a troy ounce during the US session. The greenback temporarily strengthened across the FX board ahead of Wall Street’s opening but gave up pretty fast, with the bright metal recovering up to the current 1,802 price zone.
XRP begins short squeeze as bear trap to return Ripple to $1
XRP price has experienced some major selling over the past six trading days. Sellers have promptly sold off Ripple upon hitting the $1 level, pushing XRP lower by as much as 20%. However, the bearish price action has developed into a powerful buying opportunity.
Three Omicron scenarios for the global economy
Nobody knows if the new variant will be more transmissible or deal a significant blow to the current vaccines. These are the best and worst outcomes for the global economy.