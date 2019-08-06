AUD/USD struggles around multi-month low amid lack of fresh catalysts

- Risk recovery remains tepid with the USD retracing earlier declines.
- Lack of major data keeps highlighting trade/political headlines as the key drivers.
With little or no fresh clues off-late, except receding trade tensions and comments concerning the Fed, the AUD/USD pair remains modestly unchanged near 0.6760 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
China’s backtracking of the USD/CNY rate followed risk recovery among major markets while no rate change from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), coupled with the absence of emphasis on future rate cuts, also halted the Aussie’s further declines on Tuesday.
However, upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, like we have already adjusted for trade uncertainty, helped the US Dollar (USD) to recover some losses in recent hours.
It should also be noted that the White House Advisor Larry Kudlow mentioned possibilities of a change in the recently announced tariffs by the US if all goes well during the early September trade talks with China.
Wall Street recovered previous losses while the US ten-year treasury yield also remained 2 basis points (bps) up to 1.716%, resulting in a fall back of the ten-year to three-month yield curve inversion that slumped to the lowest since the great financial crisis on Monday.
While June month Home Loans, expected 0.6% versus 0.0% prior, can act as a second-tier catalyst, investors will keep an eye over the trade headlines for a much better view of near-term market direction.
Technical Analysis
Sellers await a break below the recent low of 0.6748 to bet on 0.6700 round-figure and January month’s bottom surrounding 0.6685. However, oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) can trigger the pair’s bounce to June month low of 0.6830 if managed to successfully conquer 0.6800 immediate resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold creeping higher into final hour on Wall Street
Spot gold prices ranged between $1,456.57 and $1,474.92, higher by 0.50% att he time of writing as the price takes a respite from significant rallies on the back of trade war tensions and the tremendous uncertainty which has left investors sidelined and out of risk.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.