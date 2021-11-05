AUD/USD struggles around 0.7400 amid dovish RBA Monetary Policy Statement, NFP eyed

- AUD/USD keeps range around 0.7400 on dovish RBA’s policy statement.
- The US dollar holds onto recent gains amid a cautious mood, firmer yields.
- Focus shifts to the US NFP release due Friday for fresh trading impetus.
After witnessing heavy losses on Thursday, AUD/USD has entered a bearish consolidation phase around 0.7400, as investors digest the latest Monetary Policy Statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The RBA statement revealed that the central bank “will not raise the cash rate until these criteria are met and are prepared to be patient.” The RBA added that “inflation to be between 2 and 3% on a sustainable basis.”
The aussie came under fresh selling pressure and hit fresh session lows at 0.7392 on the dovish statement release. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood ahead of the critical US NFP release also weighs down on the riskier currency, the AUD.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is consolidating the solid comeback while trading close to the three-week highs of 94.47 vs. its main competitors. The dollar rebound was mainly driven by the markets still pricing in of a mid-2022 Fed rate hike, despite the dovish take by Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday.
Further, the post-Bank of England (BOE) decision sell-off in GBP/USD collaborated with the greenback’s recovery rally, exerting additional downward pressure on the aussie pair.
Looking ahead, the pair could likely continue its consolidative mode, with investors awaiting the NFP data for fresh directives.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to watch out
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7399
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7401
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7446
|Daily SMA50
|0.7364
|Daily SMA100
|0.7381
|Daily SMA200
|0.7553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7471
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7382
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7557
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7463
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
