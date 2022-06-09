AUD/USD struggles around 0.7180 despite upbeat China trade data, US Inflation eyed

- AUD/USD is facing barricades around 0.7180 ahead of the US CPI.
- Upbeat China’s trade data has failed to cheer the aussie bulls.
- The DXY is trading vulnerable amid uncertainty over the US inflation, consensus indicates a stable figure.
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a subdued performance in the Asian session and is expected to showcase a similar performance in the European session. The major is struggling to establish above 0.7180 despite the upbeat trade data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.
In dollar-denominated terms, the Chinese imports have improved by 4.1% while exports have jumped firmly by 16.9%. The Trade Balance (USD) has landed at $78.76B, much higher than the estimates of 58B and the prior print of 51.12B. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trader partner of China and Chinese trade data holds a significant impact on the antipodean.
It looks like the unexpected extreme hawkish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has failed to cheer the antipodean. The RBA hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) higher than the expectation of 25 bps. To corner the soaring inflation a jumbo rate hike looks optimal, however, its impact will also dent the employment generation ability of the Australian economy. Currently, the economy is facing the headwinds of lower job creation. The economy has added only 4k jobs in the labor market last month, extremely lower than the consensus of 30k.
On the dollar front, investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US dollar index (DXY) is displaying doubtful wild moves amid uncertainty over deviation in the annual inflation rate with respect to the consensus. As per the estimates, the US CPI is seen stable at 8.3% on an annual basis while the core CPI that excludes food and energy may shift lower to 5.9% from the prior print of 6.2%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7173
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.7203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7103
|Daily SMA50
|0.7211
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7237
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar fails to capitalize on the cautious market mood. The shared currency remains buoyed by the upbeat Eurozone GDP data and expectations of a hawkish ECB outcome.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. Investors expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!