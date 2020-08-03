AUD/USD struggles above 0.7100 despite upbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD picks up the bids from 0.7117 after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose beyond 51.3 to 52.8.

US dollar keeps Friday’s recovery gains amid hopes of further stimulus, stabilization in the virus figures.

Victoria’s strict lockdown conditions also weigh on the quote.

US PMIs, risk catalysts will be the key to watch.

AUD/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.7117 to 0.7132 after China released its private gauge of manufacturing during the early Monday. Even so, the pair registers 0.13% loss on a daily basis as the US dollar extend Friday’s recovery moves from a two-year low.

Earlier during the day. Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index and Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI flashed upbeat results for July. Further, TD Securities Inflation also rose past-0.7% YoY to 1.3% for the said month.

Read: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.8 in July

Risk catalysts remain sluggish as Victoria keeps struggling with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Though, pandemic conditions seem to recede in the US and Tokyo off-late.

Elsewhere, American Senators failed to agree on the much-awaited extension of the unemployment claims benefits as they expire on Friday. The talks are underway but the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently cited pessimism terming US President Donald Trump as the key hurdle for the aid plan.

Even so, the market’s risk-tone sentiment remains positive with the S&P 500 Futures extending Friday’s gains beyond 3,250 and stocks in Asia-Pacific also stay in mild profits. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.8 basis points (bps) to 0.554% by the press time.

Moving on, US PMIs from the ISM and Markit will be the key data to watch for immediate direction. On the other hand, virus updates, US stimulus news could offer fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

In addition to 10-day EMA near 0.7125, the 0.7065/60 rest-zone, comprising the high of June 10 and July 24, also restricts the pair’s near-term downside. However, bulls are asking for a clear break above 0.7200 to attack 2019 high near 0.7300.