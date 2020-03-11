AUD/USD still seen within a broader range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect AUD/USD to keep navigating within a broad range for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of ‘trading sideways between 0.6500 and 0.6700’, AUD dropped to a low of 0.6463. Despite the relatively swift decline, downward momentum has not improved by much. For today, AUD could dip towards 0.6430 but any weakness is viewed as part of 0.6430/0.6560 range (a sustained decline below 0.6430 is unlikely).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD traversed a huge distance within a very short span of time as it staged in a what appears to be a ‘flash crash’. AUD dived to 0.6312 early yesterday before bungeed back up and moved above the ‘strong resistance’ level of 0.6650 (overnight high of 0.6686). The 374 pips range registered yesterday is the largest 1-day range since Nov 2011. While the volatile price action has distorted the technical outlook, it does seem to suggest that the 0.6312 could hold from here, at least for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, AUD could continue to trade in a volatile manner within a broad 0.6400/0.6750 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
