AUD/USD still negative below 0.7348 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

The stance around AUD/USD remains negative while below 0.7348, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“AUD/USD’s rally higher has reached the accelerated downtrend at 0.7348 - while capped here, a negative bias will remain intact. Please note however that the intraday Elliott wave count is conflicting and implying a deeper recovery to the .7580 zone, should the downtrend be eroded. But even this move will remain within the realms of a correction only”.

“We view AUD/USD as having topped longer term and maintain a bearish bias. Below 0.7146, we eventually expect it to slide back to the .6828 January low”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 0.7363
100.0%89.0%67.0%0657075808590951000
  • 67% Bullish
  • 22% Bearish
  • 11% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 0.7310
100.0%83.0%33.0%0304050607080901000
  • 33% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 17% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 0.7275
100.0%94.0%47.0%045505560657075808590951001050
  • 47% Bullish
  • 47% Bearish
  • 6% Sideways
Bias Neutral

 