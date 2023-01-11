- AUD/USD regains positive traction in reaction to the upbeat Australian macro data.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the move.
- Bulls might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the US CPI report on Thursday.
The AUD/USD pair catches fresh bids on Wednesday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed above the 0.6900 mark and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since late August touched earlier this week.
The Australian Dollar draws support from the upbeat domestic data, which, along with subdued US Dollar demand, is seen pushing the AUD/USD pair higher. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) re-accelerated to the 7.3% YoY rate - a 32-year-high - in November from the 6.9% in the previous month. Furthermore, Australian Retail Sales surpassed the most optimistic estimates and jumped 1.4% in November to a record A$35.9 billion. Adding to this, October's reading was also revised up sharply to show a 0.4% growth as compared to the 0.2% drop originally reported. The data lifts the odds for an additional interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia in February and remains supportive of the intraday positive move.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a seven-month low amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance. The bets were lifted by last week's data, which showed that the US wage growth in December and pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressures. Furthermore, business activity in the US services sector contracted and hit the worst level since 2009 in December. This, in turn, reaffirmed expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-week low. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven greenback and provides an additional lift to the risk-sensitive Aussie.
It, however, remains to be seen if the AUD/USD bulls can retain their dominance or opt to lighten their bets as investors keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation data on Thursday. The crucial US CPI report should provide clarity on whether the Fed will have to increase its target rate beyond 5% to curb stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. In the meantime, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment could drive the USD demand, allowing traders to grab short-term opportunities in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6765
|Daily SMA50
|0.6704
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.686
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.0750 after having declined toward 1.0720 in the early European morning. Market action remains subdued mid-week as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday's US CPI data.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has extended its downward correction toward 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold price fluctuates above $1,880 and clings to modest daily gains on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis below 3.6%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
BTC continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.