AUD/USD sticks to the consolidative theme – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is expected to trade between 0.7645 and 0.7820 in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “We expected AUD to ‘test 0.7775’ yesterday but we were of the view ‘a clear break of this level is unlikely’. The subsequent AUD strength exceeded our expectations as it rose to a high of 0.7793. While the advance appears to be running ahead of itself, AUD could test 0.7820 first before easing. The next resistance at 0.7860 is not expected to come into the picture. On the downside, a break of 0.7735 (minor support is at 0.7755) would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (11 Mar, spot at 0.7740). As highlighted, the current movement is viewed as a consolidation phase and AUD is likely to trade within a 0.7645/0.7820. That said, shorter-term momentum has improved somewhat and AUD could edge above 0.7820 but only a clear break of 0.7860 would indicate that AUD is ready to move higher on a sustained basis.”

EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3900 while heading into UK GDP release for January. While broad US dollar bounce after the three-day downtrend can be traced as the key behind the cable's pullback moves, vaccine news offered extra filters to the moves.

Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden's vaccine optimism.

Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern's handle forms.

Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.

