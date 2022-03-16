AUD/USD sticks to strong gains near mid-0.7200s, moves little post-US Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained strong traction on Wednesday and recovered further from the two-week low.
  • The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
  • Softer US Retails Sales data failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the major.
  • The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and held steady around mid-0.7200s following the release of the US Retail Sales data.

Following an early dip to the 0.7180 region, the AUD/USD pair attracted fresh buying on Wednesday and built on the previous day's modest bounce from the two-week low. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, along with the Chinese government's promise to support stability in the stock market, boosted investors' confidence. This, in turn, prompted aggressive intraday selling around the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

On the economic data front, the US Retail Sales growth decelerated sharply and climbed 0.3% in February as against the 0.4% anticipated. Excluding autos, core retail sales also fell short of market expectations and recorded a modest rise of 0.2% during the reported month. The softer prints, however, were offset by an upward revision of the previous month's already strong readings, though failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and kick start the policy tightening cycle. Investors will also look for fresh clues about the pace of future interest rate hikes. This will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.725
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.7196
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7254
Daily SMA50 0.7196
Daily SMA100 0.7222
Daily SMA200 0.7308
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7228
Previous Daily Low 0.7165
Previous Weekly High 0.7441
Previous Weekly Low 0.7244
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7189
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7102
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7291

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1000 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1000 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.1000 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. Later in the session, the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades near 1.3100

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades near 1.3100

GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades near 1.3100. The positive shift witnessed in market mood is weighing on the dollar ahead of the Fed's policy announcements. Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in the US rose by 0.3% in February to $658.1 billion.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC

Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC

Gold staged a rebound and advanced toward $1,930 earlier in the day but lost its traction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbing to its highest level since June 2019 above 2.17% ahead of Fed, the yellow metal is having a difficult time finding demand.

Gold News

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.

Read more

Mullen Automotive tumbles despite EV sector rally

Mullen Automotive tumbles despite EV sector rally

Shares of MULN tumbled by 9.6% and closed the trading session at $1.60. With oil prices plummeting well below $100 per barrel, all three major indices soared.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures