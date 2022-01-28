AUD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains below mid-0.7000s, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD staged a modest recovery from the lowest level since December 7 touched earlier this Friday.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Rising bets on multiple Fed rate hikes should limit the USD downside and cap the upside for the major.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily high, around the 0.7040 region.
Having touched its lowest level since December 7, around the 0.7020 area, the AUD/USD pair attracted some buying on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight slump. A recovery in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive amid the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, which should act as a tailwind for the greenback.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that it could raise interest rates at a faster pace than anticipated to contain stubbornly high inflation. The market was quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022. Moreover, short-term interest rate futures imply a 20% risk that the first hike in March could be 50 basis points. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls. Hence, any subsequent move up for the AUD/USD pair might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The pair remains vulnerable to prolonging its recent bearish trajectory and challenging the key 0.7000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the 2021 low will set the stage for a further near-term downward trajectory.
Investors now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7039
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7194
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7267
|Daily SMA200
|0.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7123
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1150 ahead of German GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, attempting a bounce from 119-months lows of 1.1132. The US dollar eases from multi-month highs amid a return of risk appetite and firmer Treasury yields. US advance Q4 GDP beat estimates with 6.9% YoY. German Prelim GDP and US PCE inflation awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold faces a wall of resistances above $1,800 ahead of US inflation
Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.