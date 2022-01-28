AUD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains below mid-0.7000s, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD staged a modest recovery from the lowest level since December 7 touched earlier this Friday.
  • A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
  • Rising bets on multiple Fed rate hikes should limit the USD downside and cap the upside for the major.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily high, around the 0.7040 region.

Having touched its lowest level since December 7, around the 0.7020 area, the AUD/USD pair attracted some buying on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight slump. A recovery in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive amid the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, which should act as a tailwind for the greenback.

It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that it could raise interest rates at a faster pace than anticipated to contain stubbornly high inflation. The market was quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022. Moreover, short-term interest rate futures imply a 20% risk that the first hike in March could be 50 basis points. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.

The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls. Hence, any subsequent move up for the AUD/USD pair might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The pair remains vulnerable to prolonging its recent bearish trajectory and challenging the key 0.7000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the 2021 low will set the stage for a further near-term downward trajectory.

Investors now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7039
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.7028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7194
Daily SMA50 0.7177
Daily SMA100 0.7267
Daily SMA200 0.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7123
Previous Daily Low 0.7022
Previous Weekly High 0.7277
Previous Weekly Low 0.7169
Previous Monthly High 0.7278
Previous Monthly Low 0.6993
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7085
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6993
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7093
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7194

 

 

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, attempting a bounce from 119-months lows of 1.1132. The US dollar eases from multi-month highs amid a return of risk appetite and firmer Treasury yields. US advance Q4 GDP beat estimates with 6.9% YoY. German Prelim GDP and US PCE inflation awaited.

GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus. 

Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.

Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.

Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.

