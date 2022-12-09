- AUD/USD gains traction for the third successive day, though lacks follow-through buying.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD .and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- The upside seems capped as traders await the key US CPI and FOMC meeting next week.
The AUD/USD pair prolongs its positive trend for the third successive day and maintains its bid tone through the mid-European session. The pair, however, remains below its highest level since September 13 touched earlier this week and is currently placed just a few pips below the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
A combination of factors drags the US Dollar back closer to over a five-month low touched earlier this week, which, in turn, is seen offering support to the AUD/USD pair. Expectations that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening and deliver a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December keep the US Treasury bond yields depressed. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermines the safe-haven greenback and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China remains supportive of the recent recovery in the global risk sentiment. Furthermore, a fresh leg up in commodity prices provides an additional lift to the resources-linked Australian Dollar. That said, growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn might keep a lid on any optimistic move and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's key macro data/event risks from the US.
The latest US consumer inflation figures for November will be released on Tuesday. This will be followed by the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on December 13-14. The outcome should influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, traders on Friday will look to the US economic docket, featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.672
|Daily SMA50
|0.6519
|Daily SMA100
|0.6682
|Daily SMA200
|0.6913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6781
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
