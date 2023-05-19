AUD/USD sticks to modest gains near mid-0.6600s, upside potential seems limited

- AUD/USD gains some positive traction amid a modest USD pullback from a two-month high.
- A positive risk tone prompts some USD profit-taking and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and the US debt ceiling optimism could help limit the USD losses.
- Investors look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buyers on Friday and reverses a major part of the overnight slide to the 0.6600 neighbourhood, or a nearly three-week low. The pair sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, around mid-0.6600s.
The US Dollar (USD) pulls back from its highest level since March 20 and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the AUD/USD pair. A generally positive tone around the equity markets prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. The downside for the USD, however, seems limited amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer and the latest optimism over the potential lifting of the US debt ceiling
In fact, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Thursday that the economic data points so far don’t justify skipping a rate increase at the next policy meeting in June. This comes on the back of the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials and forces investors to scale back their bet for rate cuts later this year. Furthermore, top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy noted that negotiations are at a better place than last week and expected a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on the House floor next week.
This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which, along with Thursday's better-than-expected US macro data, should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, worrying signs about global economic growth, particularly in China, should further benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. In fact, data from China this week showed that the world's second-largest economy underperformed in April. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the US session, which will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues about the US central bank's next policy move. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and any subsequent move up might get sold into.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6787
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6605
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6636
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
