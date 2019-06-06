AUD/USD sticks to modest gains amid a flurry of trade-related headlines

By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight bounce and lends some support.
   •  Weaker Aussie trade surplus data does little to provide any additional boost.
   •  The incoming US-China trade-related headlines further capped any strong gains.

The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and was seen consolidating the overnight sharp pullback from near four-week tops.

Having failed to find acceptance above the key 0.70 psychological mark, the pair witnessed an intraday bearish turnaround on Wednesday amid a goodish US Dollar rebound. As investors digested Wednesday's disappointing release of the US ADP report, upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI provided a much-needed respite for the USD bulls.

The pair retreated around 45-pips from daily tops and now seems to have entered a consolidation phase, albeit expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates in 2019 kept a lid on any strong follow-through USD up-move and helped limit further losses at least for the time being.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday, though a weaker than expected Australian trade surplus figures failed to inspire bullish traders. This coupled with a flurry of trade-related headlines might further collaborate towards capping any strong gains for the China-proxy Australian Dollar. 

There aren't any major market moving US economic releases due on Thursday and hence, the USD price dynamics might play an important role in influencing the momentum ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6973
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.7025
Daily SMA100 0.7075
Daily SMA200 0.7124
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7008
Previous Daily Low 0.6962
Previous Weekly High 0.6945
Previous Weekly Low 0.6899
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.699
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6952
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6906
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6998
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7044

 

 

