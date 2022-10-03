- AUD/USD regains some positive traction on Monday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- A combination of factors keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and offers some support.
- Traders look forward to the US ISM PMI for some impetus ahead of the RBA on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying near the 0.6400 mark on Monday and maintains its bid tone through the early European session. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak and is currently trading around mid-0.6400s, up 0.70% for the day.
A combination of factors exerts some downward pressure on the US dollar, which, in turn, offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that his government will not go ahead with a plan to scrap a 45% rate of income tax and provides a modest lift to the British pound. This, along with declining US Treasury bond yields, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
In fact, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note moves away from a 12-year high touched last Wednesday. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets - as depicted by a positive tone around the US equity markets - further undermine the safe-haven greenback and benefit the risk-sensitive aussie. That said, the lack of follow-through selling warrants caution for aggressive bulls.
Traders now seem reluctant and might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision on Tuesday. In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and limit the downside for the USD. This, in turn, could cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6448
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6661
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6904
|Daily SMA200
|0.7076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6524
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1200 as UK confirms tax U-turn
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.1200, off weekly highs in early Europe. GBP bulls assess the UK government's reversal to scrapping higher income tax rate cuts. The UK S&P Global final Manufacturing PMI shrank more than expected in September.
EUR/USD rises back above 0.9800 amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 0.9800 in the European session, helped by renewed US dollar weakness. Although the pair's further upside appears elusive amid the sluggish euro area PMIs and the deepening European energy crisis. Focus shifts to US ISM PMI.
Gold reverses intraday uptick, flat-lines below $1,665 level
Gold gains positive traction on the first day of a new week and hits a fresh daily high, around the $1,670 area during the early European session. The uptick meets with a fresh supply at higher levels, with spot prices sliding back below the $1,665 level in the last hour.
Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.