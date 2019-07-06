AUD/USD: Steady on loan approvals, awaits Nonfarm Payrolls

- AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6974 between a tight range of 0.6972 and 0.6979.
- All eyes look ahead to Nonfarm Payrolls, brushing aside Australian loan approval.
AUD/USD was drifting higher overnight from 0.6965 to 0.6994 then easing back to 0.6980 once the ECB noise had dried up and the dollar was able to recover lost ground. In Asia, we have seen very little action in the pair, and there was nothing on Australia’s housing market, despite being a hot topic at the moment - The official data on loan approvals came out as follows:
- Investment Lending -2.2% (vs. expected 1.0%, prior -2.7%).
- Owner-occupied +1.0% (vs. expected 0.0%, prior -3.4%).
However, analysts at Westpac noted that the data should be discounted by the obvious distortions of the unusually close timing of Anzac Day and Easter and the 18 May election which presented sharp differences in housing policies.
Nonfarm Payrolls coming up
Meanwhile, all eyes now turn to the Nonfarm Payrolls data event in the US session today:
"Consensus on US May non-farm payrolls is for a 180k gain, with the +/-1 standard deviation range 142k to 204k (Bloomberg survey). This follows a strong 263k in Apr. The separately calculated unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6%. Markets often respond most sharply to average hourly earnings, where expectations are 0.3%mth, 3.2%yr, the latter steady vs Apr and still a little below the 3.4% post-GFC high set in February,"
the analysts at Westpac explained.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the fact that the AUD/USD pair is unable to run beyond the 0.7000 level, despite broad dollar's weakness, is somehow discouraging for bulls and may resume its decline this Friday, particularly if the US employment report results upbeat:
"Ahead of the event, the pair is struggling to hold above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues heading north above the larger ones, while technical indicators turned sharply lower, the Momentum indicator challenging its mid-line and the RSI just above the 50 level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD near 100-day MA, bulls need a break above ECB day’s high
EUR/USD is flirting with the 100-day moving average at press time. A close above the post-ECB high of 1.1309 would strengthen the short-term bullish case.
GBP/USD sees little action after Peterborough By-election results
GBP/USD continues to trade largely unchanged on the day at 1.2690 with Sterling struggling to pick up a bid despite Brexit party’s loss in UK’s local elections
USD/JPY: Sellers continue to lurk ahead of 108.50, NFP eyed
A three-day-old rising wedge formation seems to limit the USD/JPY pair’s advance just ahead of the 108.50 barrier, as pre-caution trading ahead of the US payrolls outweighs the optimistic comments by the US President Trump on China trade deal.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000.
Gold tests immediate support-line as traders prefer USD on NFP day
With the market sentiment in favor of the US Dollar (USD), gold prices tick down to short-term support-line near $1333 ahead of the European open on Friday. Risk tone largely confined ahead of the key US data.