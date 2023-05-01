AUD/USD steady climbs closer to mid-0.6600s, upside potential seems limited

- AUD/USD kicks off the new week on a positive note and climbs to a four-day high.
- A combination of factors could cap any further gains and warrants caution for bulls.
- Traders now look to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI ahead of the RBA on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week and builds on Friday's bounce from the 0.6575-0.6570 area, or its lowest level since March 10. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the early North American session and climb to a four-day high, closer to mid-0.6600s in the last hour.
Traders opt to lighten their bets ahead of this week's key central bank event risks, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the AUD/USD pair amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in Europe. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday. This will be followed by the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
The upside for the AUD/USD pair, however, seems limited amid a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, bolstered by the prospects for another 25 bps lift-off by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Apart from this, looming recession fears drive some haven flow towards the Greenback and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Furthermore, weaker Chinese manufacturing data released on Sunday might contribute to capping the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the official Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released on Sunday, declined to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March. The data comes amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from the cautious mood around the equity markets. This warrants some caution before placing bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, should influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6639
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
