AUD/USD steady around 0.7540ish ahead of the RBA monetary policy

- The Australian dollar broke above the 0.7540 resistance level, unsuccessfully tested four times.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep rates unchanged.
- Market players expect the central bank’s rhetoric, any hawkish tilt or hints, would push the AUD/USD higher.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Upward biased, and a break above 0.7600 could pave the way for further gains.
The Australian dollar advanced on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision, amidst an upbeat market mood. Portraying the aforementioned, were US equities rallying, while Asian futures point to a higher open. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.7544, near YTD new highs.
Later at around 04:30 GMT, the Reserve Bank of Australia would unveil its monetary policy decision. Uncertainty around the Russo-Ukraine conflict, global inflation, and the domestic election in Australia are factors in the backdrop.
Market participants expect the RBA to stay dovish and keep the Cash Rate unchanged at 0.10%. Given that money market futures have priced in 200 bps in 2022, it would be expected that the RBA would “lay the groundwork for at least one hike in the fourth quarter – or even a Q3 start,” analysts at Scotiabank noted.
Australian inflation is back in the target band. However, the RBA stated that it would not lift rates until inflation is ‘sustainably’ within the target band, requiring a lift in wages growth from current relatively modest levels.
Therefore, and due to the recent lift in the AUD/USD, it would be no surprise that AUD/USD traders witness a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” development in price action, opening the door for a mean-reversion move. If the RBA turns “hawkish,” the AUD would further appreciate. However, it is worth noting that traders should be aware of the market mood as the Australian dollar is a risk-sensitive currency.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD holds into gains as the Asian session begins, though short of the 0.7555 YTD highs. It is worth noting that the break of the 0.7500-40 range exposed the AUD/USD to further upside, and with the RBA meeting looming, any “hawkish” language or hints could send the pair to the 0.7600 mark.
If that scenario plays out, the AUD/USD first resistance would be 0.7600. Breach of the latter would clear all the path to the 0.7700 mark, followed by June 11, 2021, 0.7775 daily high. Otherwise, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.7500. A sustained break would expose the September 3, 2021, daily high turned support at 0.7478, followed by March 7 high turned support at 0.7441.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7544
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|0.7493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7395
|Daily SMA50
|0.7261
|Daily SMA100
|0.7226
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7525
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7472
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
