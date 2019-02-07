AUD/USD steadily climbs to fresh session tops, closer to 0.70 handle

  • Bullish traders quickly looked past Tuesday’s dovish RBA rate cut.
  • Renewed USD weakness/US-China trade truce helped regain traction.
  • Fed rate cut bets/sliding US bond yields seemed to weigh on the USD.

The AUD/USD pair continued gaining some positive traction through the mid-European session, with bulls eyeing a move back towards reclaiming the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

Despite fading optimism over the US-China trade truce, the China-proxy Australian Dollar regained some positive traction on Tuesday and also managed to quickly reverse the post-RBA dip to an intraday low level of 0.6957.

As was expected, the Australian central bank decided to lower interest rates for the second straight month in July to a record low level of 1% amid fears of trade uncertainty and worsening global economic growth outlook.

With investors looking past Tuesday’s key event, the intraday positive momentum seemed unaffected by RBA Governor Philip Lowe's comments, showing readiness to adjust interest rates again "if needed", rather took cues from a modest US Dollar weakness.

Despite the latest positive trade-related development, the Fed remains under pressure to cut interest rate at its July 30-31 meeting. The same was evident from a fresh leg of a downslide in the US Treasury bond yields and exerted some pressure on the greenback.

The pair has now recovered a part of the previous session’s sharp intraday pullback from near two-month tops, though it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the positive move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.699
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 0.6964
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6947
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7035
Daily SMA200 0.7101
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7035
Previous Daily Low 0.6955
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6926
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7005
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

