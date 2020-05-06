AUD/USD steadily climbs back to mid-0.6400s, fresh session tops

- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to regains some traction on Wednesday.
- Upbeat Aussie retail sales data, positive mood around equities remained supportive.
- Sustained USD buying, a US-China spat might cap gains ahead of the US ADP report.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around mid-0.6400s in the last hour.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was supported by an upward revision of the Aussie monthly retail sales figures for March.
This comes on the back of a positive mood around the US equity futures and the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies, which extended some additional support to perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing highs, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the key 0.65 psychological mark.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6445
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6431
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6387
|Daily SMA50
|0.629
|Daily SMA100
|0.6553
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6477
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.657
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6382
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
