AUD/USD steadies near 0.6550 as markets wait for US response to coronavirus

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NAB's Business Confidence Index dropped to -4 in Australia.
  • US Dollar Index erases portion of early recovery gains.
  • White House is reportedly not ready to announce the economic response to coronavirus.

After slumping to its lowest level in 11 years at 0.6320 on Monday, the AUD/USD pair recovered the majority of its daily losses and closed at 0.6600 but struggled to push higher. With the USD gathering strength on Tuesday, the pair turned south, once again, and slumped to 0.6550 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on the day at 0.6555.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the National Bank of Australia showed that the Business Confidence Index in February slumped to -4 from -1 in January and missed the market expectation of 0. Moreover, the Business Conditions Index dropped to 0 and fell short of analysts' estimate of 3 to weigh on the AUD.

DXY recovery loses momentum

On the other hand, boosted by a decisive recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback outperformed its major rivals during the first half of the day and kept the bearish pressure on the pair intact.

However, after CNBC reported that White House was not ready to introduce economic measures to help the economy combat the negative impact of coronavirus, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost its traction and allowed the pair to limit its losses. As of writing, the DXY, which tested the 96 handle during the European session, was still up 0.65% on the day at 95.70.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6555
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.6587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6632
Daily SMA50 0.6754
Daily SMA100 0.6805
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6686
Previous Daily Low 0.6311
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resuming rise amid doubts over US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD resuming rise amid doubts over US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD has resumed its rise after CNBC reported that White House plans for economic response to coronavirus are not there yet. Bond yields and stocks are reversing gains.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY retreats from 105 as US economic measures may be delayed

USD/JPY retreats from 105 as US economic measures may be delayed

USD/JPY is trading off the highs after CNBC reported that the White House is not ready with an economic response to coronavirus. Earlier, it topped 105 and jumped 250 pips, recovering.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD has dropped and trades around 1.3050 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Speculation about post-Brexit negotiations and the UK budget are also in play.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures