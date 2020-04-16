- Unemployment Rate in Australia ticked up to 5.2% in March.
- US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains below 100.
- Markets expect weekly Jobless Claims in US to come in at 5.1 million.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to a fresh weekly low of 0.6265 during the Asian session as the upbeat labour market data from Australia failed to help the AUD. With the market action turning subdued ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair retraced a portion of its daily fall and was last seen trading near 0.6300, where it was still down 0.3% on the day.
AUD struggles to capitalize on jobs figures
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that the Unemployment Rate in Australia ticked up to 5.2% in March from 5.1%. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 5.5%, it failed to provide a boost to the AUD as it was not fully reflecting the impact of the coronavirus-related lockdowns. Further details of the data revealed that Fulltime Employment declined by 0.4K and Participation remained unchanged at 66%.
Commenting on the data, “the ABS reported ‘some small early impact’ from COVID-19 but noted that any impact from the major COVID-19 related actions will be evident in the April data," ANZ analysts pointed out. "This expectation is supported by Roy Morgan research, with its measure of the unemployment rate more than doubling between early and late March.”
In the early trading hours of the American session, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is expected to come in at 5.1 million, will be watched closely by the market participants. Philly Fed's Manufacturing Survey will be featured in the US economic docket as well. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is up 0.27% on the day at 99.85.
During the Asian session on Friday, Industrial Production and first-quarter GDP data from China could ramp up the market volatility.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6113
|Daily SMA50
|0.6366
|Daily SMA100
|0.6614
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6284
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6345
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6575
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
