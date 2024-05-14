AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI

- AUD/USD holds at 0.6624, resisting pressure from Powell's hawkish stance after US PPI rises 0.5% MoM.
- Higher April PPI fuels concerns over extended inflation; Powell's confidence in disinflation wanes, foresees 2% GDP growth.
- Australia's 2024-25 budget returns to deficit; ANZ cites fiscal easing of 0.25-0.5% GDP.
- Key Australian data ahead: Wage Price Index expected stable at 0.9% QoQ, 4.2% YoY.
The Australian Dollar registered gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though inflation in the United States (US) edged, spurring hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6624, virtually unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 as markets await Australia's Wage Price Index
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hit the wires after releasing the Producer Price Index (PPI). He said that, although he anticipates inflation to continue declining, he is less confident about the disinflation outlook than he was previously. Powell also noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2% or more, attributing this positive forecast to the strength of the labor market.
Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.5% MoM in April, above the 0.3% consensus and March’s -0.1% contraction. Core PPI also jumped by 0.5% MoM, above projections of 0.2%.
On Australia’s front, the budget for 2024-25 returns to a deficit after printing a surplus of $9.3 billion in 2023-24. ANZ analysts commented, "The amount of net new spending in 2024-25 ($9.5bn) is consistent with our previously expressed view that the Budget would contain a discretionary fiscal easing equivalent to around ¼ to ½% of GDP in that year.”
In the meantime, the Aussie’s economic docket will feature the release of the latest Wage Price Index (WPI), which is expected to remain steady at 0.9% QoQ and 4.2% YoY.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In the short term, the pair is neutral to upward biased, trading near this week’s high. Bulls are eyeing a break of the May 3 daily high of 0.6648, which could pave the way for further gains.
In that outcome, the next key resistance level would be 0.6700, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of 0.6728. Once surpassed, up next would be the December 28 high of 0.6871
Conversely, if sellers drag the AUD/USD exchange rate below 0.6600, look for a pullback beneath the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6569, followed by the 50-DMA at 0.6546. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 200-DMA at 0.6521.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6527
|Daily SMA50
|0.6543
|Daily SMA100
|0.6573
|Daily SMA200
|0.6522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6586
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6558
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6362
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI
The Australian Dollar registered gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though inflation in the United States edged, spurring hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The AUD/USD trades near 0.6624, virtually unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data
EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.
Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness
Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.
Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?
Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top?