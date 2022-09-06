AUD/USD steadies below 0.6750 as bears approach yearly low, Aussie GDP, Fed’s Powell eyed

- AUD/USD remains pressured at seven-week low with eyes on yearly bottom.
- Risk-aversion joined RBA-inspired fears to weigh on prices, US ISM Services PMI favored greenback bulls.
- Stimulus hopes from major economies initially propelled prices before the buyers failed.
- Australia’s Q2 GDP will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD stays bearish at an almost two-month low, after falling the most in eight days the previous day, as the traders await Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. That said, the Aussie pair holds lower ground near 0.6730 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) fourth rate hike worth 50 basis points (bps) couldn’t impress the AUD/USD bulls as the Aussie central bank signaled to slow the pace of the rate increase. The RBA also mentioned household spending is “an important source of uncertainty,” weighing on the Aussie prices.
The risk barometer pair also dropped due to the broad risk-aversion amid fears of recession and the central bank aggression after the US data printed higher figures. US ISM Services PMI rose to 56.9 versus 55.1 market forecast and 56.7 prior. However, the S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI eased to 44.6 and 43.7 respectively versus 45.0 and 44.1 initial forecasts in that order. Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose after the release and refreshed a 20-year high.
On the contrary, stimulus hopes from the US, China, the UK and Europe, to battle the energy/covid crisis and defend against slowdown fears, seem to have favored the AUD/USD bulls earlier on Tuesday before the bears took control.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red while the 10-year US Treasury yields jumped the most in a month to poke the highest levels since mid-June.
Moving on, Australia’s Q2 GDP will be crucial amid the latest challenges to the growth, mainly emanating from China. The forecasts suggest 1.0% QoQ and 3.5% YoY figures versus 0.8% and 3.3% respective priors, matching which could help the AUD/USD prices to consolidate recent losses.
Following that, China's trade numbers for August and Thursday's speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be important as traders seek more clues on the Fed’s next moves amid escalating recession fears.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-month-old horizontal support area surrounding 0.6770-60 directs the AUD/USD prices towards the yearly low near 0.6680. However, any further downside won’t hesitate to test the downward sloping support line from May near 0.6550.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75%
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6933
|Daily SMA50
|0.6904
|Daily SMA100
|0.6993
|Daily SMA200
|0.7122
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
