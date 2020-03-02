AUD/USD steadies below 0.6550 ahead of US PMI data, RBA policy announcement

- China's PMI data shows large contraction in manufacturing activity.
- US Dollar Index extends slide ahead of PMI data.
- RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%.
After losing more than 100 pips last week, the AUD/USD pair staged a rebound on Monday and was last seen trading at 0.6538, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.
The data from Australia on Monday showed that Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI in February improved 50.2 in February from 49.6 and beat the market expectation of 49.8 to help the AUD gather strength at the start of the week. However, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell to an all-time low of 40.3 in February to show a large contraction in the sector's economic activity and reminded investors of the possibility of a global recession due to the coronavirus.
Eyes on US PMI data, RBA policy announcements
Nevertheless, the broad-based USD weakness allowed the pair to stretch higher during the European trading hours.
With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which at some point was more down 9% on the day, falling sharply and weighing on the greenback, the US Dollar Index dropped to a fresh monthly low of 97.40 on Monday. Later in the session, the Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) and the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement.
Previewing this event, “we bring forward our rate-cut expectations from RBA following developments over the weekend," said Standard Chartered analysts. "We still forecast two 25bps rate cuts from the RBA in 2020, but we now see them in March and April; we had earlier expected rate cuts in April and Q3.”
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6538
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6796
|Daily SMA100
|0.6817
|Daily SMA200
|0.6841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6434
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
