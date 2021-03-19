AUD/USD steadies around mid-0.7700s in choppy day

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is struggling to find direction on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index stays a little below 92.00.
  • Market reaction is likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day.

The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since late February at 0.7850 on Thursday but reversed its direction to close the day deep in the negative territory. Although the pair edged slightly lower during the Asian trading hours and touched a daily low of 0.7724, it didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.7755.

DXY consolidates Thursday's gains below 92.00

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, AUD/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. The US Dollar Index, which registered strong gains on the back of surging US T-bond yields on Thursday, is staying relatively quiet around 91.90 as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is staging a technical correction and losing around 2% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales in February declined by 1.1% on a monthly basis. This reading followed the 0.5% increase recorded in January and came in worse than analysts' estimate of +0.5%. Nevertheless, the negative impact of this disappointing data on the AUD remained short-lived.

The US economic calendar won't be offering any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and AUD/USD is likely to continue to move sideways.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7757
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7742
Daily SMA100 0.7591
Daily SMA200 0.7351
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.785
Previous Daily Low 0.7748
Previous Weekly High 0.7801
Previous Weekly Low 0.762
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7811
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7824
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7888
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7925

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Gold News

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.

Read more

