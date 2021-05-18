AUD/USD steadies around 0.7800 ahead of Australian data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to close the day in the positive territory.
  • Focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from Australia.
  • US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00 in American session.

The AUD/USD pair staged a technical correction to 0.7780 but didn't have a difficult time regaining its traction in the late American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7800, gaining 0.46% on a daily basis.

DXY looks to close below 90.00

The broad-based USD weakness allowed AUD/USD to push higher on Tuesday. The greenback struggled to attract investors in the risk-positive market environment and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to its lowest level since late February at 89.69. 

Although the DXY managed to pull away from lows, it remains on track to post losses for the fourth straight trading day and was last seen losing 0.45% at 89.78.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence and Leading Index from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The first quarter Wage Price Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.

In the meantime, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offered no surprises in the minutes of its May meeting and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The RBA reiterated that it is willing to extend bond-buying if needed and added that it will not hike rates until inflation is sustainably in the 2-3% target band. "Conditions for a rate rise are considered unlikely until 2024 at the earliest," the RBA noted.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7802
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.7765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7764
Daily SMA50 0.7714
Daily SMA100 0.7725
Daily SMA200 0.7498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7784
Previous Daily Low 0.773
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7763
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7735
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7705
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.779
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7844

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

