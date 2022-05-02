Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a minor sell-off after failing to sustain above 103.70. On a broader note, the DXY is dedicated to reclaiming its 19-year high print at 103.93. Certainty of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is underpinning the greenback against other risk-sensitive currencies. The 10-year US Treasury yields have witnessed some profit-booking after kissing the psychological resistance of 3% for the very first time in three years. The Fed is set to tone aggressively hawkish on Wednesday to leash roaring inflation.

A scrutiny of the guidance from RBA Governor Philip Lowe indicates a neutral stance on the monetary policy this time. RBA’s Lowe dictated that the agency will remain data-dependent for any rate hike decision and currently our policymakers do not see any significant price pressures, which could weigh on interest rates . However, the recent print of Australian inflation at 5.1%, much higher than the market forecasts of 4.6%, and the prior print of 3.5% has triggered the odds of a rate hike by the RBA this time.

The AUD/USD pair is hovering around 0.7050 as investors are awaiting the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which will be announced in a few hours. As per the market consensus, the RBA will step up its interest rate by 15 basis points (bps) to 0.25%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.