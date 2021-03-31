AUD/USD steadies above 0.7600 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is staging a modest rebound following Tuesday's drop.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates gains, holds above 93.00.
  • Focus shifts to ADP Employment Change data from US.

After falling sharply on Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair edged modestly higher during the first half of the day on Wednesday and touched a session high of 0.7623. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on the day at 0.7611.

DXY loses momentum following Tuesday's upsurge

Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and the service sectors both expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace in March. Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Building Permits in February increased by 21.6% and beat the market expectation of 5% by a wide margin. These upbeat data provided a boost to the AUD during the Asian trading hours.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to have gone into a consolidation phase ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. The DXY is currently posting modest losses at 93.22 and helping AUD/USD limit its losses.

The ADP Employment Change, Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index and Pending Home Sales will be featured in the US economic docket.

More importantly, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to present the infrastructure package, which will amount to nearly $2 trillion over an eight-year span. If risk flows dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, AUD/USD could look to build on its daily gains.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day at 1.723% and a break above critical 1.75% mark could trigger another rally in yields and help the USD start outperforming its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7614
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.7597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7702
Daily SMA50 0.7728
Daily SMA100 0.7627
Daily SMA200 0.7381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7664
Previous Daily Low 0.7584
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7485
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%.  ADP figures are also eyed.

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.

ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?

American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.

