AUD/USD steadies above 0.7600 after advancing to highest level since June 2018

- AUD/USD is posting impressive daily gains on Thursday.
- Strong data from Australia helped AUD outperform its rivals.
- USD selloff remains intact following FOMC's December meeting.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and upbeat macroeconomic data releases from Australia allowed the AUD/USD pair to gather bullish momentum on Thursday. After touching its highest level since June 2018 at 0.7640, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.7% on the day at 0.6728.
Australian jobs report fuel AUD's rally
The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday that the Unemployment Rate fell to 6.8% in November and came in better than analysts' estimate of 7%. Moreover, the Employment Change arrives at 90,000 and surpassed the market expectation of 50,000 by a wide margin. Finally, the Housing Industry Association reported that New Home Sales in Australia surged by 15.2% in October following September's decline of 1.3%.
On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve left its monetary policy setting unchanged after the December meeting as expected on Wednesday. During the press conference, FOMC Chairman reaffirmed that they remain open to adjusting asset purchases and triggered a USD selloff ahead of the weekend.
As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.62% on the day at 89.88. Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims report. Additionally, Housing Starts, Building Permits and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey will be featured in the US economic docket.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|0.7571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7418
|Daily SMA50
|0.727
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7538
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
