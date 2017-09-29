AUD/USD stays under pressure – Commerzbank

AUD/USD stays under pressure – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
The Aussie Dollar remains under pressure after testing the 0.7800 neighbourhood, according to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“AUD/USD remains under pressure. It has reached its initial target, namely the .7808 August low, which guards good support at .7748/41. This is where the February and March highs are located. Given the 13 count on the 60 minute chart, we would be inclined to tighten stops/exit remaining shorts. Below .7740 there is scope for .7686, the previous 2016-2017 resistance line. Rallies should remain capped by the 20 day ma at .7969”.
“The cross has broken higher from a large triangle formation that targets eventually .8715 (one year + target). This still remains viable while above .7685”.
