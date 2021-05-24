AUD/USD stays firmer around mid-0.7700s amid upbeat sentiment

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves, takes the bids of late.
  • Market sentiment welcomes downbeat Chicago Fed activity data, familiar Fedspeak.
  • Firmer equities, commodities favor bulls inside recent trading range.
  • Light calendar highlights inflation, Fed and yields as the key catalysts.

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7750, after an upbeat start to the week, during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The risk-barometer pair cheered welcome performance of commodities, especially gold, as well as equities to stay within a known trading range between 0.7700 and 0.7820. However, a lack of major catalysts in Asia probes the latest up-moves.

Market sentiment is crucial…

A lack of major data/events offered a dull Monday morning to AUD/USD traders before the bulls stepped in amid the broad US dollar weakness and a run-up in equities and commodities. Behind the moves were downbeat US data and Fed comments suggesting that the jump in inflation is temporary.

US Chicago Fed National Activity Index came in weaker than prior 1.71 to 0.24. The data helped Fed Governor Lael Brainard to reject reflation fears being a threat to the Fed while saying, “the Fed has the tools to deal with inflation if it moves persistently above target.” On the same line was St. Louis Fed President James Bullard anticipated more inflation but added that it would mostly be temporary.

In addition to the downbeat data and Fedspeak in favor of the easy money lovers, optimism over the cure to coronavirus (COVID-19) Indian strain and mass vaccinations in Japan, as well as steady inoculation in the West, keeps bulls hopeful.

It should, however, be noted that the US-China tussles and Canberra-Beijing tensions regain the attention of late, which in turn tame the AUD/USD buyers.

Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks posted a positive day while the US 10-year Treasury yields weighed on the US dollar index (DXY) with 2.9 basis points (bps) of downside.

Given the fewer known indicators on hand to watch, AUD/USD traders should keep their eyes on the market mood while taking clues from the inflation headlines, US Treasury yields and Fed comments for short-term direction.

Technical analysis

Failures to break neither 50-day SMA nor a monthly support line, respectively around 0.7730 and 0.7715, redirect AUD/USD buyers toward the 0.7800 round-figure. However, multiple tops marked since January guards the upside moves near 0.7820.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7756
Today Daily Change 27 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 0.7729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7768
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7728
Daily SMA200 0.751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7784
Previous Daily Low 0.7718
Previous Weekly High 0.7814
Previous Weekly Low 0.771
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7744
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7809
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7834

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers but remains below 1.2245

EUR/USD recovers but remains below 1.2245

The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its Friday’s losses but was unable to break higher. US inflationary pressures and the Fed’s potential response in the eye of the storm.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards

GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD keeps chipping away at critical resistance

XAU/USD keeps chipping away at critical resistance

The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,883.47 and has travelled from a low of $1,875.20 to a high of $1,887.07. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off

Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off

Bitcoin price appears to be developing a head-and-shoulders pattern on its daily chart. To form the pattern's right shoulder, BTC needs to rebound to $42,000. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could lead to a sell-off that sends Bitcoin to $14,000.

Read more

Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities

Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities

It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures