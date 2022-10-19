- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high while struggling to defend two-day uptrend.
- Australia’s Westpac Leading Index improved to 0.0% in September.
- Firmer equities, hawkish RBA Minutes underpin bullish bias but bears flex muscles as yields prepare to rebound.
- Fedspeak, second-tier US data keeps sellers hopeful ahead of Thursday’s Aussie jobs report.
AUD/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s upside break of the 10-DMA hurdle, taking rounds to 0.6315-20 after a two-day uptrend to Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to justify the firmer data from home, as well as the upbeat sentiment, as markets await fresh clues.
Australia’s Westpac Leading Index rose to 0.0% in September from -0.05% prior. On Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as well as comments from RBA Deputy Governor Guy Bullock, appeared hawkish.
That said, the RBA Meeting Minutes stated that the board weighed a range of arguments for hiking by 50 basis points, as it had for four months straight, but decided to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%. On the same line, RBA Deputy Governor Guy Bullock mentioned that the board expects to increase interest rates further over the coming months. The policymaker also added that the pace and timing will be determined by data.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sidelined near 112.00 at the latest while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near 4.0% mark to portray the market’s indecision. Alternatively, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.80% intraday while tracking Wall Street’s second daily gain, which in turn restricts short-term AUD/USD downside due to the pair’s risk-barometer status.
It should be noted that the US dollar fails to capitalize on the firmer industrial production amid the risk-on mood and sluggish Treasury yields. That said, headlines suggesting the Russian soldiers’ struggle in Ukraine and UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ability to ward off the recession woes seem to propel the market’s optimism of late.
On a different page, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said, “Until I see some compelling evidence that core inflation has at least peaked, not ready to declare a pause in rate hikes.”
Hence, the AUD/USD bulls turn cautious amid the mixed signals and a lack of major data/events as traders prepare for Thursday’s Australia jobs report.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the 10-DMA support near 0.6300, AUD/USD remains capable of crossing a five-week-old resistance line, around 0.6335 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6417
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6817
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds above 149.00 on BOJ, weaker USD, Japan intervention eyed
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens on Wednesday. The pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays at the lowest levels in over 30 years vs. the USD.
AUD/USD stays firmer above 0.6300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is defending the previous day’s upside break of the 10-DMA hurdle while clinging to gains above 0.6300. The aussie capitalizes on a risk-on mood, as the US dollar continues to suffer despite stabilizing Treasury yields.
Gold fades bounce off $1,640 support amid hawkish Fedspeak
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,600s while struggling to extend the previous gains during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion traces the market’s inaction amid a lack of major data/events.
Ethereum remains rangebound as institutional investors continue to dump ETH from their portfolio
Ethereum has been consolidated between $1,240 and $1,440 but managed to breach through the year-long downtrend. ETH is yet to find enough support to rally to $1,640, which is where the crucial support range lies.
Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies Premium
Five out of eight major currencies face inflation reports this week. With accelerating costs and rising rates, every publication makes a difference to currencies. Here is the state of inflation and currencies in a busy week.