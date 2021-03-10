AUD/USD stays calm around 0.7700 ahead of US inflation data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 92.00.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2%.

The AUD/USD pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness on Tuesday and gained more than 50 pips. With investors remaining on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic events, the pair is posting modest daily losses at 0.7705.

Focus shifts to 10-year US Treasury note auction

Later in the session, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. More importantly, the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT will be the key event of the day as US T-bond yields remain the primary driver of the USD's performance against its rivals.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 92.05 and the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is up 2.4% at 1.565%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are little changed on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in a quiet manner.

Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe noted that they are considering extending the bond purchase programme, making it difficult for the AUD to build on Tuesday's gains.

On Thursday, the Consumer Inflation Expectations data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7709
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7718
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7784
Daily SMA50 0.7737
Daily SMA100 0.7544
Daily SMA200 0.7323
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7726
Previous Daily Low 0.762
Previous Weekly High 0.7838
Previous Weekly Low 0.7622
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7661
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7583
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7545
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7794
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7861

 

 

