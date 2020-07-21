AUD/USD stays bid above 0.7000 after RBA minutes, Governor Lowe in focus

- AUD/USD extends pullback from 0.7030 as RBA policymakers defy need to adjust monetary policy measures considerin the virus conditions.
- Market sentiment remains mildly bid as European leader inch closer to 750 billion Euros of aid package.
- Victoria keeps pandemic numbers past-300 for seventh day in a raw, US data suggest weakness in new cases.
- RBA Governor Lowe’s Speech, US data and vaccine updates can offer intermediate moves other than the EU summit.
AUD/USD rises to 0.7033, up 0.20% on a day, during the early Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from upbeat RBA mintues while carrying the previous day’s optimism. Traders now await comments from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe for immediate direction.
Minutes of the latest RBA monetary policy said, “Members agreed that there was no need to adjust the package of measures in Australia in the current environment.” This defies the earlier hopes that the policymakers are worries about the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Read: RBA Minutes: Target for three-year yields to be maintained until progress made towards full employment, inflation
Even so, the recent figures from Victoria mark a seventh consecutive day of 300+ new cases. On the other hand, numbers from Texas and Los Angeles County seem to recede off-late.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times (FT) relied on comments from the Australian Resource Minister to suggest that China’s demand for Aussie resources, mainly iron ore, soars despite diplomatic souring among the key trading partners. The same helps the Australian Dollar to combat the virus woes at home.
On Monday, Aussie Treasures Josh Frydenberg suggested an increase in small lending to offer an early sign of the policymakers’ readiness to act more if needed. The Australian diplomat is up for revealing plans of further stimulus during this week.
Considering the risk catalysts, S&P 500 Futures add 0.11% to the previous day’s close while taking rounds to 3,249 whereas Australia’s ASX 200 print 1.04% gains to 6,064 by the press time. Further to portray the risk-on mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.615% as we write.
Having witnessed the initial reaction, actually no major reaction, to the RBA minutes, AUD/USD pair traders will keep eyes on the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech, at 02:30 GMT. The central banker will speak on COVID-19: The Labor Market and Public-sector Balance Sheets. Hence, market players will be closely watching the remarks considering the policymakers’ latest hawkish bias amid the second wave of the virus spread.
It should also be noted that updates from the European Summit and the US Chicago Fed Manufacturing, coupled with the vaccine news, can offer extra directives to the pair.
Technical analysis
With the pair’s sustained trading past-0.7000 round-figures, highs marked in June 2020 and July 2019, respectively near 0.7065 and 0.7085, are on the bulls’ radars. However, any downside break below 0.7000 will highlight an ascending trend line from June 15, currently around 0.6905.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7027
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6941
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6553
|Daily SMA200
|0.6684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7019
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.